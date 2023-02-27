United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

VEA opened at $44.00 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

