United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 196,767 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,767 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rinkey Investments raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCHZ opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $52.46.

