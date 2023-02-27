United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 8,747 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $22,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,674,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,153,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,695,000 after buying an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,849,000 after acquiring an additional 117,996 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $65.62 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

