United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

