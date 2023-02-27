United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after buying an additional 248,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 4,313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in United Rentals by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 388,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 146,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $452.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.34 and a 200-day moving average of $346.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $470.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 4.97%.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

