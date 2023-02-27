United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,271,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

