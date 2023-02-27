United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $249.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.76. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics
In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.89, for a total transaction of $195,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,060.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $1,665,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,627.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,420 shares of company stock valued at $52,271,649 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
