UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65 (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. UnitedHealth Group has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $28.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UNH opened at $485.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $498.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.60. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $453.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,296,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $687,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 573,934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

