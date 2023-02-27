Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Shares of UNVR opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNVR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.
