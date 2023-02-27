Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2023

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.044-$14.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.98 billion.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.04. 603,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.