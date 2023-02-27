Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.044-$14.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.98 billion.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UHS stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.04. 603,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

