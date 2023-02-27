Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UHS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. 604,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $728,594,000 after purchasing an additional 113,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,646 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 87,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

