Uquid Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.34 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00030965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

