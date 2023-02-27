Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.83. Valneva shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 319 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Valneva Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Valneva

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,768,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

