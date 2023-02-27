Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Up to $11.29

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.29, but opened at $11.83. Valneva shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 319 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Valneva Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valneva (VALN)
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
- Palo Alto Networks on Track for 52-Week High
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.