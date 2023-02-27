Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 24.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $298,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, hitting $366.87. 334,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

