Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VOOG opened at $218.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.36 and a one year high of $283.64.

