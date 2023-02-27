Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $200.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.98. The firm has a market cap of $275.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

