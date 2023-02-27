Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after purchasing an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after purchasing an additional 337,195 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $201.08. The stock had a trading volume of 790,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,271. The firm has a market cap of $275.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

