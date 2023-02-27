Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,480,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,792,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,766,000 after acquiring an additional 249,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 187.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 378,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 246,717 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $141.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.