Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.01 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $54.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00077598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00054545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009962 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026288 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003680 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,419,142,802 coins and its circulating supply is 2,419,142,801 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

