Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $2,260,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,942. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 881.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 94,711 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

