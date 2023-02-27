Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.71. 3,908,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,018,484. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $162.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

