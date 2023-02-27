Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 155,100 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NYSE VZ opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $162.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

