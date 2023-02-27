Vertex Energy (VTNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Vertex Energy to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vertex Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
Vertex Energy stock opened at $7.94 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Energy
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTNR. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
