Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) PT Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.38.

Vertiv stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Vertiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,481 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vertiv by 246.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 175,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after buying an additional 63,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.5% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

