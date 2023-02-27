Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,320,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240,486 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Vontier worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Vontier by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier by 9.5% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 58.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.10. 116,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $871.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Citigroup upped their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

