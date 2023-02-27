Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($175.53) price target from UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($143.62) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($196.81) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($180.85) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €5.55 ($5.90) on Monday, reaching €153.70 ($163.51). The company had a trading volume of 265,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €133.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €128.23. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €98.58 ($104.87) and a 1 year high of €187.10 ($199.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

