Walken (WLKN) Trading Down 2.7% This Week

Walken (WLKN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Walken token can currently be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market capitalization of $13.64 million and $2.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Walken has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Walken

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

