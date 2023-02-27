Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $100,329,407.79 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Walmart alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $50,158,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 14th, S Robson Walton sold 564,495 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $83,025,924.60.

On Monday, December 12th, S Robson Walton sold 859,856 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.33, for a total value of $126,682,584.48.

On Thursday, December 8th, S Robson Walton sold 456,030 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.79, for a total value of $67,852,703.70.

On Thursday, December 1st, S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.47 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $384.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.