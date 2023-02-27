Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,865,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,166,407. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,832,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,199. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The company has a market capitalization of $382.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

