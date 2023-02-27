Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Receives $46.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $344.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.26%.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.