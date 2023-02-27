Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 25,000 Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

BIT stock opened at $14.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.01. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $16.76.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

