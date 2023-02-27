Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

