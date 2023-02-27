Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 111.5% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

PBW opened at $41.82 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $797.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

