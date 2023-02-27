Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.