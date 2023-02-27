Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $1.48 Million in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $85.54 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $99.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.