Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Capri (CPRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Capri (NYSE: CPRI) recently:

2/13/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/13/2023 – Capri was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

2/10/2023 – Capri was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/10/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $58.00.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $73.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Capri had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Capri had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Capri had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $56.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of CPRI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,934. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.16.

Get Capri Holdings Limited alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,231,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,259,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Capri by 29.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 737.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.