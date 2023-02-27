Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Paramount Global (PARA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) in the last few weeks:

2/20/2023 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/17/2023 – Paramount Global had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Paramount Global had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Paramount Global had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Paramount Global was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Paramount Global had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00.

1/4/2023 – Paramount Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $16.00 to $15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $22.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Paramount Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,095,014,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,643,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,173,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after acquiring an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

