Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.357 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Westlake has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Westlake has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westlake to earn $12.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $121.37 on Monday. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $15,658,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,029,000 after buying an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.