WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. WeWork shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 645,298 shares.

WE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

WeWork Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $894.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WE. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WeWork by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in WeWork by 87.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in WeWork in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

