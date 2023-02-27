Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$15.50 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Whitecap Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.
Whitecap Resources Stock Performance
SPGYF opened at $7.74 on Thursday. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.
Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend
About Whitecap Resources
Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
