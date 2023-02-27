WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,466,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,612 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

WOW stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

