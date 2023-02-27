Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Stephens

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $173.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $167.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.82.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $171.06 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,317,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.