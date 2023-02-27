Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Wix.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.13.

Wix.com stock opened at $89.30 on Thursday. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day moving average is $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after purchasing an additional 70,720 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

