Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

