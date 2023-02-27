Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.25

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Worley Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.17.
About Worley
