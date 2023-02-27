WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0296 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $296.17 million and $330.73 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.30 or 0.01301251 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00013787 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033213 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.32 or 0.01651965 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02975784 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

