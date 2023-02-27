Wrapped TRON Trading 4.5% Lower This Week (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.86 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06853797 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,377,159.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

