Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Trading Up 28.6%

Shares of Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shot up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,881,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 447,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Xander Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.97. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.
Xander Resources Company Profile
Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.
