Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 2.4%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 60,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 576,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28.

In other news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 828,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,781,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,781,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,737 shares of company stock worth $3,698,863 in the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 816.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Xometry by 238.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

