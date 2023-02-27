YUSD Stablecoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.44 Million (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $218.44 million and approximately $254,128.87 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00190688 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $334,166.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

