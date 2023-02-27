Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $730.17 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for about $44.72 or 0.00188319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $730.17 million and approximately $59.09 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00072510 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00053403 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001221 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000185 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
