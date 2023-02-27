ZClassic Market Capitalization Reaches $402,205.38 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $402,205.38 and approximately $18.61 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00187355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00072788 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00052916 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001894 BTC.

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

